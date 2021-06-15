Coronavirus in Spain, today and second dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 104.56 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days and continues its slow decline, registering nearly five points lower than last Friday. But, in the words of Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, this decline is still “very slow”, and although by territories “it is homogenizing”, it is not the same. by age groups.