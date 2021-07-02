coronavirus in Spain, vaccination in Madrid and epidemic in Mallorca, today

The incidence of the coronavirus increases by 17 points in Spain and explodes among young people: 73 points more in a single day

The incidence of the coronavirus continues to rise in Spain. The latest report from the Ministry of Health puts it, on average, at 134.31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks, ie 17.14 points more than the day before. However, this parameter soars even more among young people: this Thursday, the age group between 20 and 29 years old recorded an incidence of 366.74, which increased by 73.41 points in just 24 hours. For its part, in the group of 12 to 19 years, the incidence was 345.26 cases, or 57.42 points more than the day before.