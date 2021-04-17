Coronavirus in the air: Coronavirus Hawa Se Kaise Failta Hai: Corona virus is spread by air

Washington

A study published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet explains why the corona virus is more likely to spread through the air. Since then, fears about its explosion of air have settled among the population. However, Dr Faheem Younus of the Maryland School of Medicine says there is nothing to worry about after the Lancet study. He wrote: “We know that kovid spreads droplets through the air.

Dr Faheem says to stop wearing sheet masks. He said, “Buy two N95 or KN95 masks. Use one mask per day. After use, put it in a paper bag and use another one. Wear these masks interchangeably every 24 hours. If they are not injured, they can be used for weeks.

Dr Fahim clarified: “The virus does not mean that the air is infected. This means that the virus can linger in the air, creating even more danger inside buildings. He says that by following social distancing without a mask, the park and the beach are always the safest.

10 reasons given in the study

The study, published in “The Lancet,” states that the virus’ superspeeder events are advancing the epidemic rapidly. He specifies that it is easier to have such transmission by aerosol rather than by droplets. Given the high number of such events, this transmission can be considered important. Transmission has been observed between people living in adjacent rooms in quarantine hotels, without going to each other’s rooms.