Coronavirus incidence drops below 350 as healthcare pressure drops by dropper

Publication: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 6:31 PM

The Ministry of Health notified this Wednesday 10,829 new coronavirus infections and 337 additional deaths in Spain, while the cumulative incidence at 14 days is already down by 350 and stands at 349.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest recorded since January 7.

The decline in this indicator continues, down more than 35 points compared to the previous day, when it was 385.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and it is falling in all the autonomous communities, even if it is still 100 points out of the threshold considered to be extreme risk.

Daily deaths have also fallen: the number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours had not been so low since January 15. On the other hand, in its latest report, Health has 3,107,172 cases of COVID-19 recorded in our country since the start of the pandemic, which has already claimed 66,316 deaths since the start of the health crisis.

Regarding hospital pressure, there are currently 18,322 patients admitted for COVID-19 in Spain, 1,273 less than the day before and the lowest figure since January 14. Gradually, occupancy is also decreasing: this Wednesday, the number of beds occupied by COVID patients represents 14.34% of the total, while it was 15.35% on Tuesday.

As for intensive care units, 36.12% of ICU beds are occupied by people with COVID-19, up from 37.39% yesterday. At present, according to health data, there are 3,909 coronavirus patients in Spanish ICUs, the lowest number since January 22.

In this way, occupancy of hospital beds leaves the extreme risk level to reach the high risk level, although ICUs are still far from leaving the highest danger level and six regions remain above. of 40% occupancy: Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León Valencian Community, Madrid and La Rioja, which has the highest and continues to be above 50%.