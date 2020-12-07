Coronavirus incidence drops to 215 cases when 1,700,000 infections surpassed in Spain

Updated: Monday, December 7, 2020 7:26 PM

Published on: 07/12/2020 19:11

The Ministry of Health, in the daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, adds 17,681 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend (since last Friday), including 1,800 were posted within the last 24 hours. The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population drops to 215.10 infections.

Health also added 394 new deaths to its data compared to figures recorded last Friday, placing the death toll from the coronavirus last week at 759 people.

Thus, the number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 46,646 with these latest data recorded, and the number of people who have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test, s ‘amounts to 1,702,328.

Looking at christmas

Christmas is a time that keeps the Government and experts on high alert, so the increase in family and social gatherings on these dates could lead to the evolution of the pandemic.

For this reason, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has confirmed that during these holidays there will be “random checks on mobility issues”, although he calls for social responsibility, as he declares: “We we can’t put a policeman in every house, but we can’t.

These controls will be put in place to ensure that the restrictions that Health and CCAA have agreed to deal with the coronavirus are met. These measures include limiting mobility between communities on December 23 and January 6. Then you can only travel to visit your family and loved ones.

However, regions like Murcia and Andalusia will only allow parents to enter at Christmas, considering “parents” “to be an imprecise term”.