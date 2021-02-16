Coronavirus incidence drops to 385 but death toll remains high: 530 recorded in one day

The Ministry of Health notified in its report on Tuesday 10,057 new COVID-19 infections and 530 deaths, while the cumulative incidence continues to decline and stands at 385.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 14 last days.

A figure which confirms the downward trend of this indicator, which stood at 416.91 cases on Monday, while the threshold considered “extreme risk”, established at 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has not yet fallen .

According to the latest update from the department headed by Carolina Darias, since the start of the pandemic, 3,096,343 people have been infected in Spain with a coronavirus, which to date has killed 65,979 in our country.

During the last day, the incidence has decreased in all communities and only two territories are currently above 500 cases: Madrid (529.02) and Melilla (588.53).

Regarding the pressure of care, the data for Tuesday reflects 1,435 hospitalized fewer than the day before and the total number of admissions has already fallen to 20,000 (19,595 hospitalized). The occupancy rate of the floors fell by more than a point compared to Monday and stood at 15.35%, while the occupancy rate of the ICU by COVID patients fell slightly to 37, 95 registered yesterday at 37.39%.

By communities, La Rioja remains the only one with more than 50% of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, but five other regions continue to exceed 40% (Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Valencian Community and Madrid ).

In this sense, during his appearance on Monday, although he confirmed the “clear downward trend” of infections, Fernando Simón insisted that the data is still “very high” and on the need “to go very slowly and with a head foot “in easing restrictions. “Otherwise, we are still running the risk of a fourth wave,” he said, stressing that the decline in hospitalizations, especially in intensive care, is “very, very slow”.

“We are going down from a tenth to a tenth,” he insisted, stressing that “we must ensure that the incidence continues to remain at very low levels to allow the ICUs to recover.”