Coronavirus incidence exceeds 600 points and continues to skyrocket among young people

Posted: Tuesday July 20 2021 7:00 PM

The cumulative incidence continues to climb in Spain and already exceeds 600 points: this Tuesday it stands at 622.41 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, after increasing by 22.72 points on the last day.

This is reflected in this Tuesday’s report from the Department of Health, which shows that in the past 24 hours, 27,286 new infections and 29 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the cumulative totals to 4,189,136 cases and 81,148. deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Again, the worst incidence data is for young people, although the upward trend is common to all age groups. In people aged 20 to 29, the figure climbs to 1,838.15 cases per 100,000 population, while between 12 and 19 years of age, it rises to 1,525.81.

The data on health pressure is also worsening: at present, there are 6,856 people admitted with the coronavirus in Spanish hospitals, which represents 5.73% of hospital occupancy. A figure which in intensive care units amounts to 12.23% of beds occupied by COVID patients.