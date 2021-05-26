Coronavirus incidence hits lowest since August last year as deaths and infections continue to decline

Publication: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 5:49 PM

The Ministry of Health added 5,007 new cases of coronavirus and 54 deaths to official data which reflects the evolution of the pandemic on Wednesday; Figures that reflect a decrease in infections and deaths compared to the previous day, when 5,359 new infections and 90 deaths from the disease were counted. Of these new infections, a total of 2,579 were reported in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence (AI) drops to 126.30 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, confirming the continued decline that has been recorded in recent weeks. It is also the lowest figure recorded since August 17 of last year.

However, there are still six high-risk Autonomous Communities, although the Basque Country is the only one to exceed 200 cumulative incidence cases. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stressed that “there seems to have been a reduction in the downward trend, which has stabilized at the national level and in particular in three regions where there is an increase”.

This is something that the director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, also pointed out at the beginning of the week, who explained that since the end of the state of alarm, there has been a stagnation. AI or even rebounds. in some Autonomous Communities As a result, the decline in this indicator has “attenuated”, which had been declining for several weeks.

Specifically, the two experts point to a specific population group in which infections are increasing slightly. According to the minister, “the stagnation of the decline that we are observing is strongly influenced by the epidemic in the population groups under 50, among which there is a slight increase in the transmission of the group”.

In contrast, hospitalized patients fell by 312 cases on the last day. A total of 5,100 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 1,489 in intensive care.

In total, Spain has already recorded 3,657,886 infections and 79,855 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in our country.