Coronavirus India by Time Magazine: “ Crisis in India ”, cover of TIME magazine, “ Uncontrollable coronavirus epidemic ”

The second wave of the Corona virus in India has created such an uproar that the whole world is in shock. In India, which has helped many countries so far, people are now wandering for their loved ones. Obviously the whole world is watching the situation. In this episode, the iconic American magazine “Time” showed the tragedy of India on its cover page. The image of the cremation ghat with the title “India in Crisis” tells the story of this painful atmosphere.

Naina Bazekal wrote in the magazine’s cover story: “India’s health care system is on the verge of collapse. There is a shortage of oxygen, ventilators and beds in hospitals across the country. Indians are showing up for a new description, which has driven prices up as labs try to set the Kovid-19 test up. This humanitarian catastrophe will scare not only India’s 1.4 billion people, but the world as well.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours in India, the maximum number of Kovid-19 cases in the past 24 hours was 79 lakh 257 and 3,645 people have died. Experts say that over the next few weeks India will need five additional lakh intensive care beds, two lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors.

Dr Shetty said: “There are 75,000 to 90,000 intensive care beds in India, which are already full before reaching the peak of the second wave of the epidemic. Every day, 3.5 lakh of new cases arrive. Experts say that number can go up to five lakhs. Dr Shetty said: “There are five to ten people with every infected patient who are not investigated. Today in India, 15 to 20 lakh people can be infected every day.

In such a situation, help is coming to India from all over the world. The Indian Air Force on Thursday brought 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers to India from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai. India is grappling with a second wave of corona virus infection, and hospitals in many states are lacking medical oxygen and beds.

“The Indian Air Force is currently bringing empty cryogenic containers from three locations,” an official statement said. Three containers were brought from Bangkok, three from Singapore and six from Dubai. As of Friday, the Indian Air Force has been delivering tankers and empty oxygen containers to various gas stations across the country to provide medical oxygen to Kovid-19 patients.

