Coronavirus infection Food not to eat: a cup of coffee to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection: coffee will reduce the risk of corona virus disease

While drinking coffee is said to be beneficial for your health in many ways, according to a new study, one cup of coffee a day reduces the risk of getting sick from a corona virus infection. American scientists have analyzed 40 British necklaces and believe that coffee protects against the virus. Such benefits were also reported for vegetables in the study.

According to researchers, coffee contains health-promoting plant chemicals that boost the immune system. According to this, coffee reduces the risk of infection disease by up to 10%. Apart from this, it was also said in the study that eating vegetables also has similar benefits.

At the same time, what is surprising is that the fruits were not considered beneficial in this study. Apart from that, tea was also said to be useless. On the other hand, processed meats, such as sausages and bacon, have been shown to make the disease worse. This study was published in the journal Nutrients.

From China at the end of 2019, the corona virus infection, which has spread to all corners of the world, has so far engulfed more than 180 million people. At the same time, more than 40 lakhs of people died. So far, more than 170 million people have been cured worldwide, but due to the availability of new variants in many places, the risk of an epidemic remains.

Rapid vaccination in India too

Many vaccines have also been manufactured to cope with this and now the work of vaccination is being accelerated. Also in India, Covishield consisting of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, in addition to Sputnik-V from Russia, is available to the public. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are also expected to arrive soon.

