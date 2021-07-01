Coronavirus infection in cats: Coronavirus infection in pets

London

If a person is infected with the corona virus, their pet dogs and cats are also at risk of becoming infected. It is said in a study. Researchers at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands studied the infection in pet dogs and cats of people infected with the coronavirus. This study has not yet been published.

A mobile veterinary clinic took samples of pets from infected people. The PCR test was used to check for current infection from swab specimens and antibodies in blood samples. The antibodies reveal a previous infection. The study looked at samples from 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 households.

The study found that six cats and seven dogs (4.2%) were infected by PCR tests and antibodies were found in 31 cats and 23 dogs (17.4%).

Els Broins from the University of Utrecht said: “If you are infected with the corona virus, you should avoid coming into contact with your dogs and cats like others.” “The main concern is not the health of the animals, but the virus that settles in them and then changes shape to reach the human population,” Broins said in a statement. Animals may not show any symptoms or show minor symptoms.

Of the 13 people whose pets were found to be infected, 11 were retested three weeks after the first test. The owners of 11 animals in which antibodies were found admitted they had been infected with the corona virus.

symbolic image