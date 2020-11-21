Coronavirus infection rate slows, but most of peninsula is in ‘extreme scenario’

Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 2:59 PM

The decline in the rate of coronavirus infections continues, which means the peak of the second wave of the pandemic is lagging behind. The average incidence is 419 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, most of the peninsula is in the section considered to be an “extreme scenario”.

Catalonia continues to record nearly 2,000 new infections in a single day, although the number of people hospitalized is declining. In this sense, the Community has notified 44 deaths from the coronavirus and 1,937 infections in the last 24 hours.

For inpatients, the figure is 2,060, which is a decrease of 134 from the last count. And it should also be noted that the regrowth risk rate has fallen: on Friday it reached a level of 353, and 24 hours later, it is at 331; and the disease reproduction rate (rt) remains at 0.76.

The Regional Minister of Health of the Generalitat, Alba Vergés, indicated that they were incorporating pharmacies to carry out PCR in Catalonia. The population will be notified by mail to go to the pharmacy to collect the kit, which will be taken home for the PCR. You will then return the kit to the pharmacy for lab testing. The result will be communicated within 48 hours.

Active cases fall below 9,000 in Galicia

Meanwhile, in Galicia, they have seen an improvement in COVID-19 data, as for the first time in recent weeks they have dropped 9,000 active cases of the coronavirus. Likewise, the data on daily infections has improved: in the last 24 hours, 561 new positives were recorded (124 fewer cases than the day before).

Likewise, the number of hospitalizations fell for the fifth consecutive day. However, the worst data remains the residences. Specifically, Vilalba is the one with the most active cases of coronavirus, with 117 infected users and 19 workers.

Hospitalized in Andalusia fall below 3000

For its part, Andalusia reported 3,424 positives confirmed by PCR and antigenic tests, or 249 less than those recorded the day before. Additionally, in the past 24 hours there have been 50 deaths, including 12 in nursing homes. Seville and Granada remain the two territories that continue to lead the number of new infections, with 700 new cases each.

In addition, it should be noted that hospitals add their fourth consecutive day with less health pressure due to the coronavirus by registering 91 fewer admissions in 24 hours for a total figure of 2,947, including 512 in intensive care units (ICU), seven fewer than the day before and 16 fewer than Wednesday, when the highest number of pandemics was recorded.

Murcia adds 391 cases and 12 deaths in last 24 hours

The Region of Murcia recorded 391 positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 12 deaths in a day in which 4650 tests were carried out, indicating a positivity rate of 8.4%, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health. The current number of people affected in the Murcian community reaches 10,056 cases and 51,253 count since the start of the pandemic, while the death toll gives the figure of 533.

Granada and Burgos, the provinces with the highest incidence

The highest incidence of infections in Spain is in Granada and Burgos, two provinces with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Regarding the autonomous communities, Castilla y León continues to have the highest cumulative incidence in Spain: 769 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, in Spain, we closed for a fortnight with a falling incidence, which goes from 529 to 419 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Madrid, the third community with the lowest incidence

Madrid is striking, as it is the third community with the lowest cumulative incidence after the archipelagos (285), while a month ago its cumulative incidence was 431 cases. In this sense, the epidemiologist Daniel López Acuña explains that “in Madrid, the protocol has been changed and direct contacts are not tested”.

On the other side of Madrid is Asturias: a month ago they reported 259 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and now 623, more than double. Meanwhile, Euskadi becomes the second community with the highest impact. The community communicated 867 new positives, almost 70 less than this Friday.

In Valencia, the town hall of Callosa de Segura has requested self-containment due to an incidence of almost 600 cases and in Burgos massive tests will be carried out after Castilla y León decided to extend the confinements for another 14 days .

Melilla, Aragon and La Rioja allocate more than half of their intensive care beds to covid patients

If we look at the saturation of hospitals, Melilla, Aragón and La Rioja allocate more than half of their intensive care beds to patients with coronavirus. In fact, La Rioja does not notify any deceased for the first time in seven days, although it continues with saturated ICUs. Specifically, 56% are covid patients.

The worst figure in Spain remains that of deaths, which, although they have stabilized, represent a total of 1,341 from the coronavirus last week.