coronavirus infections and deaths decrease

Posted: Sunday June 06 2021 10:10 PM

Coronavirus infections fell this weekend in Spain. According to data provided by the Autonomous Communities, 6,920 new cases have been registered in the last two days, 424 fewer positives than a week ago. In addition, the number of deaths is also decreasing, with 19 fewer than last week.

These are data that invite optimism, but not relaxation. In fact, there are four territories where infections have increased. These are Ceuta, Catalonia, the Canary Islands and the Community of Madrid. In the latter, 409 infections and three deaths have been recorded (118 more than last Sunday), while in the Canary Islands, 17 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 than a week ago. Concretely, the archipelago has reported 87 infections and one death in the past few hours.

In contrast, fewer infections were recorded than seven days ago in ten autonomous communities, including Castilla y León, with 22 fewer positives than a week ago, and Extremadura, which reported 27 new positives (17 less than a week and no deaths from the coronavirus).

They also did not report any deaths in the Basque Country, where they recorded 205 infections, 101 fewer than last Sunday. There, they have already started to vaccinate the 40 to 49-year-old group, like Galicia, while in Navarre they start this Monday.

In this way, the three Autonomous Communities join eight others who already immunize this group, because in the rest of the age groups, vaccination is quite advanced, which is noticeable in the occupation of intensive care units: there is five weeks was It was above 21, whereas now we are down to 12%.

In this sense, José Félix Hoyo, expert in pandemics, underlines that “fewer patients enter”, while those who do are “younger”, so he warns: “We cannot relax the protective measures”.

In addition, there are still seven Autonomous Communities above this average, with Madrid in the lead, with 25.85% occupancy in the USI, followed by La Rioja and Aragon, which have 20%. For Hoyo, “it depends on how the non-pharmacological measures have been treated.” “More freedom, more income,” he said. Therefore, experts insist that it is essential to maintain security measures.