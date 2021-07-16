Coronavirus infections climb to 31,000 in past 24 hours

Posted: Friday July 16 2021 6:45 PM

The Department of Health has reported 31,060 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, as well as 12 deaths, data that shows the rapid advance of the fifth wave of COVID-19.

Regarding infections, it should be noted that at the end of June there were 4,000 daily cases, while today more than 31,000 have been reported in the last 24 hours, which means that the cases have multiplied by seven in less than three weeks.

In addition, there are also concerns about the increase in the cumulative incidence, which doubled in a single week: on July 8, the incidence was 277.59 cases per 100,000 population, while A week later, the incidence reached 537.3.