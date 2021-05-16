Coronavirus infections continue to decline in Spain as vaccination continues at a good pace

Publication: Sunday, May 16, 2021 3:37 PM

When it has been a week since the end of the state of alarm and the first images of young people making bottles and forming agglomerations from 11 p.m., one wonders whether these facts should be noted in the incidence of the coronavirus. José Félix Hoyo, expert in epidemics, specifies that “it is necessary to wait between ten and 15 days to really see if there is a regrowth”.

In Cantabria, with 137 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 28 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours and no deaths, good news that is also recurring in Aragon, although COVID-19 continues to cause new infections . Specifically, 148 in the last few hours. At the same time, in the Basque Country, 280 new positive cases have been reported, the lowest figure recorded in one day since March 21.

The number of active cases in La Rioja is also declining, where they have fallen to 380 (62 fewer than this Saturday), and this is the first time in weeks that they have fallen below 400 daily cases. As for its incidence at 14 days, it is 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Vaccination: key week for people between 50 and 59 years old

This Monday begins a key week of vaccination for 50 to 59 year olds. The Autonomous Communities will focus on their immunization from now on, while moving forward with the rest of the groups they have already started with.

In addition, some territories are already targeting the following age groups: at the beginning of June, those under 49 will also begin to receive the first doses, or at least that is the intention of Andalusia, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Castile and León, Valencian Community, Madrid, Catalonia, Castile-La Mancha and Extremadura. In addition, the latter two want, by the end of June, to start with those under 39.

“We have to run as much as possible. The question is how quickly the vaccines are coming,” says Hoyo. In Spain there are already around seven million people with the two doses administered and around 15 million with at least one dose.