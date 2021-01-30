coronavirus investigation: WHO team from Hubei hospital in China to investigate origin of coronavirus: how WHO team went to find out how corona virus spread

Strong points:

The World Health Organization team has reached Hubei hospital. Corona patients were first treated here to check how the virus had spread, the team will also be visiting Vihan’s virology lab during this visit.

The World Health Organization team is in China to discover the origin of the corona virus. The 13-member team visited a hospital in Hubei province on the first day of the investigation where Kovid-19 patients were treated for the first time. In addition, researchers working on the virus were also interviewed. Charges have been brought against China by other countries as well as by their own scientific and medical communities.

The team will also go to the Wuhan laboratory

WHO said the team will also visit the Wuhan virology lab where the virus is believed to have leaked, but information on its date or procedure has not been made public. After reaching China, the team was quarantined for 14 days. During this time, he spoke to Chinese medical staff via video chat.

The WHO says there is no guarantee that the questions the world is asking about the virus will be answered. In addition to the Wuhan lab, the team will also visit the seafood market from where the possibility of spreading the virus was expressed at an early stage.

China, WHO is the target

Many countries around the world, including the United States, have accused China of withholding information from the world about the outbreak and the severity of the outbreak. The WHO has also been criticized for its support for China and its recent understanding of the gravity of the situation. The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) also said in its report that WHO and China are able to respond quickly after the first outbreak of the corona virus outbreak.