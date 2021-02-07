Coronavirus Kab Jaega: Kab Khatm Hoga Coronavirus: When the corona virus will end

Strong points:

It won’t end anytime soon. It may take several years for the corona epidemic to become immune. Estimates based on the speed of vaccination will affect the vaccine on the new variant.

When will you be sued by Corona … If this question also occurs to you, the scientists’ response to this matter might disappoint you a bit. According to Bloomberg’s vaccine calculator, his calculations suggest it will take another seven years to eradicate the corona virus. In this calculation, the speed of vaccination is the basis.

In other words, according to the global rapid vaccination campaign, all countries will take seven years to immunize 75 percent of their population. Explain that getting 75% of the population vaccinated means achieving herd immunity. When this happens, the spread of the virus stops.

More than 40 lakh people get vaccinated every day

According to the report, more than 4 million people are vaccinated every day around the world. So far, 8.7% of its population has been vaccinated in the United States. On average, more than 1.3 million people are vaccinated every day in America, but gradually the number of people is increasing.

According to the vaccination campaign, the United States is ranked sixth in the world, but the collective immunity of the United States is scheduled for 2022. However, it all depends on whether or not the vaccine is effective on the new variant of Corona. Please say that a new variant of Corona has been found in South Africa and Brazil.

Will collective immunity take place in Israel next month?

Meanwhile, given the pace of vaccination in Israel, the whole world is in a hurry. Israel has already vaccinated 58.5 percent of its population and could hit herd immunity in the next two months. In addition, Seychelles, a small island in the eastern part of Africa, is the second largest. So far, 38.6 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

After that, the UAE, UK, and Bahrain also beat the US. These three countries have so far vaccinated 11.8% of their population. Over 4.38 doses of lakh vaccine are administered daily in the UK. Collective immunity will begin in the UK before the end of this year.

Indian vaccine diplomacy overwhelmed Pakistan, offer