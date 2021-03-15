coronavirus lockdown in pakistan: corona virus lockdown in 7 cities in pakistan today, educational institutions closed again – Pakistan, seven cities under coronavirus lockdown as of today, educational institutions have closed again

Strong points:

Educational institutions in 7 towns in Punjab province were closed for 2 weeks amid the third wave of the Kovid-19 pandemic in Pakistan. The same decision was taken regarding educational institutions in Islamabad and Peshawar. The Express Tribune report indicates that educational activities will continue through online courses during this time.

However, predetermined examinations can be performed following all protocols related to Kovid-19. A strict lockdown has also entered into force in these 7 towns in Punjab province – Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujarat. Recently, Federal Minister Asad Omar said the third wave of Kovid-19 started in Pakistan and the strain found in Britain was responsible for the increase in cases.

Let us know that Pakistan, which opposes India on all platforms of the world, is going to get help from Delhi itself. Pakistan will receive 4.5 crore doses of Made in India Corona vaccine in the future through Vaccine Alliance GAVI. With this, Imran Khan will be able to immunize a large population of his people against Corona infection.

Pakistani minister confirmed

Pakistan National Health Service Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khwaja said the country will get the Corona vaccine supplements made in India starting this month. Khwaja said that to date, 27.5 million people have received the Corona vaccine in Pakistan. These include frontline workers and the elderly. India supplies the Kovid-19 vaccine to around 65 countries around the world. Many of these countries have received free doses of the Corona vaccine, while some have paid for it. India has provided around 56 coronavirus vaccines free of charge to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles under grants.