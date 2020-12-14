Coronavirus New Zealand Free: New Zealand Completely Free from Corona Virus, Prime Minister happily dances – New Zealand becomes Completely Coronavirus Free Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dances

Strong points:

As the world battles the corona virus outbreak, New Zealand is now corona free. The New Zealand government has completely lifted restrictions on not having a single active case of corona. New Zealand has now reached alert vigilance level 1 The lowest level in the system is Havelington

Under the new rules, there is no need for mobilization and social distancing of people in New Zealand. However, the country’s borders will remain closed to foreigners. No cases of the corona virus have been reported in New Zealand for more than two weeks. Prime Minister Jesinda Ardern told reporters she was dancing happily when she learned the country was completely free from the corona virus.

The Prime Minister said: “We are in a secure and solid position. Although it is not easy to return to the situation before the corona virus now, but now the commitment and full focus will be on the economic development of the country rather than on our health system. He said: “Our job is not yet finished, but no one can deny that it is a great achievement.” He thanked the audience. The lockdown was imposed in New Zealand on March 25, but now all restrictions have been lifted.

Kovid-19 cases worldwide exceed 7.22 million

Globally, the total number of corona virus cases has exceeded 7.22 million, while deaths have exceeded 16.1 million. This information was given by Johns Hopkins University on Monday. The University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update Monday that the total number of infections worldwide is currently 72,201,716 and the death toll is 1,611 758.

America is the most covid-affected country in the world, according to the CSSE, with 16,246,771 cases and 299,493 recorded deaths. India ranks second with 9,857,029 cases of infections, while the country has 143,019 deaths. The other countries with over a million cases, according to CSSE data, are Brazil (6,901,952), Russia (2,629,699), France (2,430,612), Great Britain (1,854,490) , Italy (1,843,712), Turkey (1,836,728), Spain (1,730,575), Argentina. (1,498,160), Colombia (1,425,774), Germany (1,338,491), Mexico (1,250,044), Poland (1,135,676) and Iran (1,108,269).