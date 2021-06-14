Coronavirus origin update: bats were kept alive in cages, images from Wuhan lab in China prove

Strong points:

The bats were kept in cages in the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, surrounded by allegations of the spread of the corona epidemic around the world. This was revealed in images that first surfaced from the Wuhan lab. These images from the Wuhan lab have dismissed the World Health Organization (WHO) claim in which it called the suspicion of Corona coming out of the Wuhan lab as a “conspiracy”.

An official video from May 2017 from the Chinese Academy of Sciences showed bats being caged. This video was posted after the introduction of security according to the new biosafety level 4 in the Wuhan laboratory. In this, the safety standards were indicated in the event of an accident. He also mentioned numerous disputes with the French government regarding the construction of the laboratory.

Scientists are seen feeding bats to insects

Scientists are also seen in the video feeding bats with insects. This 10-minute video is entirely dedicated to the construction of the Wuhan Lab. Interviews with numerous scientists were also shown there. Previously, the WHO in its investigation report on the origin of the crown did not say that the bats were kept in the Wuhan laboratory. The only thing that was said in the investigation report was that the animals were kept in the Wuhan lab.

Peter Daszak, a WHO expert, even said that the claim to keep bats in the Wuhan lab was a conspiracy. This video from the Chinese Academy of Sciences was discovered by a team of researchers who call themselves DRASTIC. These researchers are working to discover the origin of the corona virus. Previously, many researchers claimed that bats were kept in the Wuhan lab.