Coronavirus Prince Harry Meghan Markle: Prince Harry-Megan Markle announced the construction of a coronavirus relief center in Mumbai on the occasion of the 3rd wedding anniversary – Prince Harry Meghan Markle announces a coronavirus relief center in Mumbai

Washington

Prince Harry and Megan Markle made a big announcement on the third wedding anniversary. He plans to set up a relief center in India in the face of the corona virus epidemic. The Archwell Foundation building in Dominica was built on the same lines as the one expected to be built in Mumbai. The local population will also receive the vaccine against the Corona virus, food and medical care will also be provided.

Have uniform vaccine distribution

Harry and Megan announced it on their Archewell website. He said this step will bring relief to the needy as well as strength. The two also demanded earlier that there should be an equal distribution of the Covid vaccine around the world. He praised Joe Biden’s call for drug companies to remove vaccine patents in poor countries.

The center will be located in Mumbai

The couple said cases were on the rise in India. Millions of people have been killed and infected. There are also fears that the situation is worse than it appears to be. He informed that this relief center will be installed at the Archwell Foundation and at the World Central Kitchen Mumbai. There is also an Indian organization named Myna Mahila which was supported by Megan and Harry.