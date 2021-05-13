Coronavirus restrictions in Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Galicia and the rest of the CCAA

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:18 AM

Spain is still subject to restrictions. However, at a much lower level than a month ago: there are only two autonomous communities, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community, where the curfew is still in force.

In this sense, Health had to remember that, despite the fact that there are measures depending on the state of alarm (and therefore had no effect), the autonomies must continue to comply with the coordinated action document. signed last August.

This document establishes a very clear directive that another region, like Andalusia, does not respect: the nightlife must remain closed and the hotel industry must open no later than 1:00 am. And, in the case of the Andalusian region, pubs can now open until midnight.

In any case, there are limitations that have remained common in all places, such as the use of a mask or the minimum standards in the hotel sector (again, with visible differences between a territory and another).

Below, we review the measures taken in each region today and after the end of the alarm state:

Andalusia

– In Andalusia, there is no longer a curfew or perimeter closure, but municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be closed (this will not be the case in Montefrío , Granada, where the TSJA decided not to authorize the closure of the perimeter).

thank you for watching

– The region, which is in phase 1 of its transition plan to normality, allows the hotel industry to open until midnight, with a maximum of eight people per table inside and 10 outside .

– Pubs can open until 2:00 a.m. The discos too, on levels 1, 2 and 3. It would only be allowed to dance on level 1 and only outside and with a mask.

Aragon

– There is no curfew or regional perimeter closure, but the municipalities with the worst data remain confined.

– In general, groups of up to six people are allowed, four in confined spaces. It is recommended, in all cases, to limit contacts at work and the unity of coexistence.

– Hotels and non-essential shops close at 10 p.m., except in confined areas, where they close at 8 p.m.

– In hotels, the capacity is up to six people on the terrace and four inside.

Asturias

– There is no curfew or closure of the regional perimeter, but in particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of specific zones.

– The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and up to six people per table are allowed.

– In stores over 300 square meters, the capacity is 70%.

Balearic Islands

– The Balearic Islands are one of the rare communities to have wanted to maintain the curfew, which the Superior Court of Justice of the archipelago has ruled. It is established on all the islands between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– As for social and family gatherings, they are limited to six people both outside and inside. In the second case, a maximum of two coexistence cores.

– The capacity of the hotel industry varies depending on the alert level of each island, as you can see in detail in the government’s tweet below these lines.

the Canary Islands

– The Canary Islands wanted to maintain their restrictions as they applied, but the Superior Court of Justice refused to ratify the curfew and the perimeter of the islands at alert levels 3 and 4. However, the regional executive Supreme appealed and understand that, in the meantime, your measures stand.

– In any case, Justice has ratified, on the other hand, the restrictions on meetings, which vary according to the level of alert of each island:

a) Up to level 1, maximum 10 people.

b) At level 2, 6 people.

c) At level 3, up to 4 people.

d) At level 4, maximum 2 people.

– For the moment, La Palma, La Gomera and Fuerteventura are on alert level 1; and on alert 2, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Graciosa and El Hierro.

Cantabria

– There is no perimeter closure or curfew, but the interior of the hotel is kept closed. Establishments can serve outdoors until 10:30 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table and a maximum capacity of 75%.

– Meetings are limited to four people indoors in public areas and in private areas, this number is also recommended.

Castilla La Mancha

– The region no longer has a perimeter closure or curfew.

– Hospitality and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

– Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

– No curfew or perimeter closure or limit of people in family and social gatherings.

– Hours and capacities will evolve according to epidemiological data: with the region at the highest level of alarm, the hotel industry will be able to open until midnight, even if the interior closure will continue in the municipalities of more than 150 cases for 100,000 inhabitants.

Catalonia

– In Catalonia, there is no longer any perimeter closure and curfew, but the limitation of six people to social gatherings is maintained.

– The hotel can open from 7:30 am to 11:00 pm, with a maximum of four people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 30%.

The community of Madrid

– Madrid no longer has a curfew. Neither autonomous containment, the same as before the end of the alarm state. However, the region maintains its restrictions on mobility in basic health zones.

– The hotel can open until midnight, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m.

– Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., such as sports halls. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight.

– The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

– In the Valencian Community, there is no longer any perimeter closure, but the courts have approved the maintenance of the curfew, which is set from 00:00 to 6:00.

– Meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

– The hotel industry can close at 11:30 p.m., with a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Extremadura

– There is no curfew or perimeter closure, but the hotel must close at 00:00. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

– There is a system of measures and gauges thanks to the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. The capacity of level 1 stores is 75%.

Galicia

– There is no longer any autonomous confinement, but the municipal closure is maintained in the localities most affected. In those at the maximum level, there is a curfew at 11:00 p.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of four people in closed spaces and six people outdoors, whether for public or private use, are permitted.

– The ban on meetings of people who do not live together between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the closure of hotels in the municipalities at the maximum level is maintained.

– In the rest of the municipalities, hotels and restaurants can be open until 11:00 p.m. and restaurants until 1:00 a.m.

La Rioja

– There is no night mobility restriction or perimeter closure.

– The regional government recommends that meetings do not exceed six people.

– In hotels, closing is at midnight, with a capacity of 50% in the dining room, six people per table and with no consumption at the bar.

Murcia

– No regional perimeter closure, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

– There is no curfew, but non-essential activities must close from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– There can be up to six people in private meetings and public spaces.

Navarre

– In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure.

– However, the region wishes to maintain a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., a measure awaiting judicial ratification.

– The terraces close at 22:00, with a capacity of 100% and groups of four people.

– In the hostels, meetings are limited to a maximum of six people from two coexistence units.

Euskadi

– There is no longer any perimeter closure or curfew, the justice not having approved the maintenance of these measures.

– There, the hotel closes at 10 p.m., it is still forbidden to consume at the bar or standing and there can only be four people per table.

– Commercial establishments and other non-essential activities close at 10 p.m.