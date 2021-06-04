Coronavirus restrictions in Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Galicia and the rest of the CCAA

Posted: Friday June 04, 2021 07:57 AM

Last Wednesday, Health approved with the majority of the CCAA a new action plan against the coronavirus, which although it had the negative vote of at least five regions, will now govern specific rules in the sectors of the hospitality and leisure.

These new orientations point to different aspects and, as was the case for the previous strategy, they are based on a criterion by levels: the regions which are at level 1 have the possibility of being more flexible (this would be the case of some of these like the Valencian Community, the Balearics or Galicia). On the contrary, those who are at level 3 (Madrid, Basque Country and Navarre), face significant restrictions – in these cases the hotel industry is prohibited from opening inside, while pubs and nightclubs must directly remain closed.

However, this new package of measures does not modify the decisions that certain territories had already taken after the end of the state of alert. That is, the curfew is still not an obligation (after the decision of the Supreme Court of the Balearic Islands, only the Valencian Community maintains it, although for a short period). Likewise with the maximum meetings – Galicia, Navarre, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Murcia maintain them – and the perimeter closures. Here we review the regulations specific to each region.

Andalusia

– The Andalusian government has warned that municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with a cumulative incidence of more than 1,000 cases will continue to close the perimeter, located at alert level 4, for which the closure of the perimeter and the suspension of any non-activity is decreed. essential.

– The Council requested the judicial extension of the closures of Lora del Río and La Campana (Seville). He also requested permission to isolate La Algaba (Seville) and Bailén (Jaén).

– Being in phase 1 of its new de-escalation plan, in Andalusia the hotel industry can open until midnight, allowing a maximum of eight people inside and ten outside. In this sense, pubs and nightclubs can open until 02:00 on levels 1, 2 and 3.

Aragon

– Since this Friday, June 4, there is no longer a confined municipality in the region. Indeed, the regional government has lifted the closure of the perimeter of the basic health areas of Ejea de los Caballeros, Gallur and Alagón.

– Nightlife venues can open until midnight. The community is currently at level 2 of the new traffic light measures, which is why it has the power to open these businesses.

– The hotel has different conditions depending on the epidemiological situation of the municipality: on level 2, closing at midnight, 50% interior and 100% terraces with six customers per table. On level 3, interior capacity of a third and closing at 11:00 p.m.

Asturias

– In particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of certain areas.

– The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and up to six people per table are allowed.

Balearic Islands

– The Supreme Court has removed the curfew in the region, as well as the maximum number of meetings. However, the government already had in mind to lift the mobility restriction as of next Saturday.

– Regarding the hotel industry, all the islands can open their terraces to 100%. In Mallorca and Ibiza there can only be four people per table, while in Menorca the number is six and in Formentera eight. On the latter island, it closes at 11:30 p.m., while on the other three, it is earlier at 11:00 p.m.

– From Sunday, the interior and terraces of bars and restaurants will be open until midnight. All the islands are upgraded to level 1, since the Balearic Islands are one of the areas with the least impact.

the Canary Islands

– In the archipelago there is no curfew or perimeter closure.

– Meetings in public and private spaces are limited to a maximum of six people in Lanzarote, Tenerife and La Graciosa (level 2); and ten in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera.

For the moment, Lanzarote, Tenerife and La Graciosa are on alert level 2; and on alert 1, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera.

Cantabria

– The Autonomous Community of Cantabria has reopened the interior of the hotel business, but in the municipalities of level 4 (Noja, Santoña and Corvera de Toranzo) and level 3 (Santa María de Cayón, Entrambasaguas and Reocín) it remains closed .

– There is no limit to social gatherings, although it is recommended that they do not exceed four people.

Castilla La Mancha

– The reception and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with a capacity of up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

– Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

– There is no curfew, perimeter closure or maximum number of meetings.

From this Friday, June 4, all provinces go from level 3 to level 2. Thus, tables in bars can now be ten people maximum.

– The interior capacity of the restaurant can occupy up to 75% with tables of six people and consumption of bars prohibited. On terraces, capacity of 75% with tables also for six people.

Catalonia

– From this Friday, bars, restaurants, cinemas and sports halls can close at 1:00 am. Likewise, sports centers are increasing their capacity; in particular, up to 70%.

In Catalonia, the limit of ten people to social gatherings is maintained. The hotel can open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 50%.

The community of Madrid

– Madrid has chosen not to confine basic health areas.

– In the capital, the terraces activated in an exceptional way during the pandemic (called COVID terraces) will have to close at midnight from this Friday.

– Regarding reception hours, bars and restaurants can open until 1:00 a.m., although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be six people per table, eight on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75% respectively.

– Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., such as sports halls. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants in the hostels has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

– From next Tuesday, June 8, the region will lift the curfew, as well as the limitation of meetings.

– Nightlife can be open until 2 a.m. and hotels and restaurants until 1 a.m., with ten people per table and a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% on the terrace.

– For the moment, the hotel industry, after a new revision of the measures, can close at 12:30 a.m., with a capacity of 50% inside and 100% outside.

Extremadura

– In this region, the hotel activity must close at 01:00. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

– There is a system of measures and gauges thanks to the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. Currently, the municipalities of Jerez de los Caballeros and Arroyo de San Serván are confined; at least until June 9, after ratification by the Court of Justice of the Community.

Galicia

– As in Andalusia or Aragon, the municipal closure is maintained in the localities most affected: from tomorrow June 5, the municipalities of Mos and A Pobra do Caramiñal enter the list. It also keeps the towns of Lobios (Ourense), A Pobra do Caramiñal (La Coruña) and Mos (Pontevedra) confined.

– The ban on gatherings of people who do not cohabit between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the maximum of 6 people indoors and 10 outdoors is maintained. In the rest of the municipalities, catering establishments can be open until 1 a.m.

La Rioja

– The region is moving to level 2, although the regional government continues to recommend that meetings not exceed six people.

– In the hotel industry, the closing is set at 1:00 a.m., which also means reducing the restrictions in the interiors of hospitality, leisure and cultural interiors, which drop to 75%.

Murcia

– No closure of the regional perimeter, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

– There is no curfew, but non-essential activities must close from 12:00 am to 6:00 am. There can be up to six people in private meetings and public spaces.

Navarre

– In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure or curfew. It is recommended that meetings be a maximum of 8 people from a maximum of 3 different living units.

– The terraces close at 1:00 a.m., while the interiors close at 11:00 p.m. However, according to the new measures of the Interterritorial Health Council, these businesses will now have to close inside.

– From this Friday, large and medium-sized stores can increase their capacity to 50%. Along with this, there are also 15 people who are part of groups of supervised sports activities.

Pays Basque

– There, the hotel activity closes at 00:00, it is still forbidden to consume at the bar or standing and there can only be four people per table.

– There is no curfew or maximum number of meetings, although it is recommended not to exceed 6 people.