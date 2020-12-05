Coronavirus Spain | Christmas measures, perimeter closures for the December bridge and COVID-19 news, live

China detects two local cases and 15 imported

China has detected two local cases of coronavirus and 15 imported cases in the past 24 hours, as announced by health officials on Saturday. The two local infections were recorded in the Mongolian Autonomous Region, while the rest of the imported cases were detected in Shanghai, Henan Guangdong, Sichuan, Beijing, Shanxi and Fujian. In addition, 12 new asymptomatic patients were detected, one of local origin and eleven imported. (EP)