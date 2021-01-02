Coronavirus Spain | Christmas restrictions, perimeter closure, news of the new strain and vaccine, live

Australia increases restrictions, makes mask mandatory in most populous state

Australian authorities have tightened restriction measures on residents of New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, where masks will be mandatory from Monday, after the detection of seven new cases in one day. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced that the maximum number of participants in gymnastics classes has been reduced, that singing and dancing in nightclubs is banned and that the number of people attending weddings , funerals and venues was limited. worship.