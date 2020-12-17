Coronavirus Spain | Latest news on COVID vaccine, Christmas measures and perimeter closure, live

China diagnoses 7 new positives, all foreign

China’s National Health Commission reported that the Asian country had diagnosed 7 new positive for the coronavirus, all of them, in overseas patients, called “imported” cases. These 7 infected people were located in Shanghai (east, 6) and in the province of Canton (south-east, 1). The figure shows a decline in the curve, after 12 announced yesterday and 17 the day before, and it is also the first day below ten new cases since the report released on December 2.