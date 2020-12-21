Coronavirus Spain | Latest news on COVID vaccine, restrictions and Christmas perimeter closure, live

Communities tighten restrictions days before Christmas

A few days before Christmas, many communities have decided to tighten their restrictions in view of the evolution of the incidence of the coronavirus, which already exceeds 214 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. This week, Wednesday 23, the confinement of the perimeter agreed in the national Christmas plan comes into force. Family members and, in some cases, close friends will be allowed in and out of the community, although some regional governments ultimately decided to eliminate the term.