China adds 16 new virus positives, all ‘imported’

China’s National Health Commission reported that the Asian country detected 16 new cases of coronavirus in travelers from overseas on Wednesday. These so-called “imported” positives were diagnosed in Shanghai (east, 8), and in the provinces of Guangzhou (south-east, 4), Shandong (east, 2), Hubei (center, 1) and Shaanxi (center , 1)).