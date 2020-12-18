Coronavirus Spain | Perimeter closure, COVID vaccine and latest restrictions news, live

China adds 12 new viral infections, one of which is due to local contagion

China’s National Health Commission reported that the Asian country had diagnosed 12 new positive for the coronavirus, one of them due to local contagion and 11 from abroad. These 11 imported cases were located in Shanghai (east, 4) and in the provinces of Canton (south, 4), Shanxi (north, 1), Henan (center, 1) and Yunnan (southwest, 1).