Coronavirus Spain | Perimeter closures for December bridge and Christmas measures for COVID-19, live

China detects new local coronavirus case and 17 imported cases

China on Sunday notified the detection of a new case of locally transmitted coronavirus in the city of Tianjin, as well as the registration of 17 new imported cases. These new cases from outside the continent have been detected in the cities of Shanghai, Fujian, Canton, Yunnan and Shaanxi, according to the health authorities of the Asian giant. In addition, two new suspected cases from abroad have been identified, while twelve people have been released.