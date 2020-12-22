Technology

Coronavirus Spain, today | Christmas restrictions, news of new strain and COVID vaccine, live

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminDecember 22, 2020
5

From La Moncloa it is recalled that, in order to enter Spain, it is mandatory that all passengers from countries or areas at risk undergo a diagnostic test for active infection, PDIA, for SARS-Cov-2 in 72 hours before arrival. with a negative result. Spain was one of the few European countries not to take action after announcing this new strain, as were others like the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Poland.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminDecember 22, 2020
5
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button