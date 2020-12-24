Coronavirus Spain, today | Perimeter closure, Christmas restrictions and latest vaccine news, live

China reports six new local infections among 17 new localized cases

China’s National Health Commission today announced the detection of 17 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, 6 of which were diagnosed in northeast Liaoning Province, the scene of a small outbreak. The port city of Dalian, in Liaoning, has analyzed its more than six million inhabitants since last Tuesday, after around 20 cases were detected between December 15 and 21, and whose net continued on December 22. and 23. The remaining 11 cases announced now have been detected among overseas travelers in Shanghai (6, east) and in the provinces of Sichuan (center, 2), Henan (center-east, 1), Canton (south -est, 1) and Liaoning (northeast, 1).