

Coronavirus Spain, today | Pfizer vaccine, perimeter closures, Christmas restrictions and breaking news, live

Vaccination in Spain has already started and begins Monday with the announcement by Pfizer of a delay in the shipment of its next batch of vaccines. They will arrive on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a problem at their Belgian factory.

Updated: Monday, December 28, 2020 11:00 AM

China sentences citizen to four years in prison for reporting pandemic in Wuhan

A Shanghai court sentenced Zhang Zhan, a 37-year-old lawyer who was found guilty of “causing trouble and fights” with her reporting on the coronavirus epidemic that erupted in late 2019 in Wuhan, at age four from prison. .

10:19

Catalonia data

Catalonia adds 973 new infections and 24 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as the regrowth rate increased by three points to 377 and the number of patients admitted also increased by 72. The speed The spread of the virus fell by one hundredth from yesterday and stood at 1.16, compared to 1.17 recorded on Sunday. COVID patients admitted to Catalan hospitals on Monday stood at 1,736, a total of 72 more than yesterday, of which 337 are seriously ill in the ICUs, the same number of patients who occupied intensive care units yesterday.

10:15

Trump steps back and finally signs economic aid plan against coronavirus

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, finally overturned this Sunday and signed the economic aid agreement against the coronavirus, valued at $ 900 billion, days after millions of American households stop collecting unemployment benefits after the end of the emergency plan sealed in March.

09:45

Last minute: Andalusia records first five cases of COVID from new UK variant

The Andalusian Ministry of Health and Families confirms the first five cases of coronavirus of the new British variant, in five people who have returned from the United Kingdom in recent days. Four other cases are under study. Of the five confirmed cases, three are patients from the province of Malaga and two from Granada. Four other cases are under study in the province of Malaga. All, the confirmed and the studied cases, correspond to people who returned from the United Kingdom to Andalusia. All the confirmed cases show a good clinical course. In addition, the Junta de Andalucía underlines the importance for the Spanish government to put in place measures at airports for better control of the entry of the coronavirus and its variants.

09:25

The first vaccinated in Spain spends the night without “any discomfort”

Araceli Hidalgo, the first person vaccinated in Spain against COVID-19, explains in an interview with Onda Cero that she had no discomfort after the vaccine. She says she is fine and “very happy to have been vaccinated”. “I spent the night without any discomfort,” he said. Additionally, Araceli says her family are also very happy that she was vaccinated.

09:20

Illa underlines the end of the pandemic “at the end of the summer”

The Minister of Health sets a date for the end of the pandemic in Spain: “It could occur at the end of summer (2021)”. This is what Illa pointed out in an interview on Cadena SER. “The beginning of the end is to start putting in the vaccines. And the end is when we get 70% vaccinated and can produce it at the end of the summer. I think in 2021. we will finish it with most of the population vaccinated, ”explained the owner of the health.

09:15

Germany surpasses 30,000 COVID deaths

German authorities reported 348 more deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours, which exceeded 30,000 deaths with or by COVID-19 in the pandemic, reaching a total of 30,126 deaths. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the number of infections checked in the last 24 hours was 10,976. This figure is incomplete, however, as fewer tests are done on public holidays and not all the data is also more calculated.

08:57

Health Minister talks about Pfizer delay

“It appears to be an incident in the loading and shipping process, relative to the temperature. It seems to be resolved, as the CEO of Pfizer Spain told me. They should be available tomorrow,” Minister Illa said in an interview with SER. The Minister of Health adds that yesterday’s process worked as expected. “There was a lot of planning on the part of the health system. The doses were delivered as planned.”

08:31

Data from the Ayuso Pandemic Hospital

Sources from the management of Isabel Zendal hospital explain to LaSexta that “at present, there are 64 patients admitted and, apart from, 6 in ICU. Total: 70 patients ”. Since its launch, “a total of 137 patients” have been admitted to Zendal and today 325 health workers are working there, according to the same sources. “For the moment, no patient infected with the British strain has been admitted,” they stress.

08:19

EU ensures that it will have sufficient doses of vaccine for the entire population

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has ensured that there are enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine to immunize the entire EU population. “Soon we will have enough doses for all of us,” Von der Leyen said in a Twitter post in which he stressed that the vaccination campaign launched this weekend in all European countries is focusing first on the most vulnerable population.

07:42

United States surpasses 19 million infections and 333,000 deaths from coronavirus

The United States reached 19,107,675 confirmed cases and 333,069 deaths from COVID-19 this Sunday, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University. This balance represents 1,329 more deaths than Saturday and 165,151 new infections. New York State continues to be the nation’s worst hit by the pandemic with 37,411 deaths, followed by Texas (26,966), California (24,241), Florida (21,212) and New Jersey (18,630).

07:34

However, the government of Madrid will stop applying these restrictions in health zones on December 31 and January 1 and 6, so that on those dates, affected residents can move freely in the region.

7:30

On the other hand, the restrictions announced until Monday January 4 continue in five fundamental areas: Andrés Mellado (Chamberí) and Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), both in the capital of Madrid; Felipe II and the mayor Bartolomé González, in Móstoles; and Getafe Norte, in the municipality of Getafe. There will therefore be a total of ten basic sanitary zones in which it will be prohibited to enter or leave for much of this Christmas except for a justified cause, such as going to the doctor or working.

7:30

Mobility restrictions begin in four new areas of the Community of Madrid

The Community of Madrid is limiting mobility today to January 11 in four new basic health zones in the region with a high coronavirus rate, which join six more with these measures already in effect at Christmas. The new areas are Aravaca and General Moscardó, in the capital Madrid, and Reyes Católicos and V Centenario, in the municipality of San Sebastián de los Reyes, with an incidence of coronavirus greater than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These restricted base areas are in addition to La Moraleja, in Alcobendas, where measurements will continue for seven more days than planned, until 00:00 on Monday January 4.

07:15

This is a delay that will affect “shipments to eight European countries, including Spain, due to a problem in the loading and shipping process.” The Health Ministry reported that, according to the pharmacist, “the situation is already resolved”, although “the next delivery of vaccines will be delayed by a few hours and will arrive in Spain on Tuesday, December 29 for the continuation of the vaccination throughout along the national territory “.

07:15

Pfizer delays vaccine delivery scheduled for today by one day

The first weekly batch of 350,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that Spain planned to receive on Monday to continue the vaccination campaign has been postponed until Tuesday due to a delay by pharmaceutical company Pfizer which it attributes to the process of loading and shipping from its factory in Belgium. Pfizer Spain has assured the Ministry of Health that the delivery “will be delayed by an hour” and that the vaccines committed for Monday will finally arrive Tuesday.

07:14

Hello, we are starting the story of the last hour of the coronavirus

