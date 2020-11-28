Coronavirus Spain | Vaccination plan, Christmas measures and the latest COVID-19 news, LIVE

Brazil hits 172,000 deaths from coronavirus

Brazil has recorded 514 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, so the total deaths since the start of the pandemic are close to 172,000. In terms of infections, the country has already surpassed 6.2 million infections, after reporting 34,130 new cases in the past few hours, as reported by the government, which is a decrease from the previous day, when more were recorded. out of 37,600 infected.