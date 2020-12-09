Coronavirus tests begin at four hotels in Madrid

Published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 1:27 PM

Antigen testing for guests and customers. This is the initiative that starts this Wednesday in four hotels in Madrid, where the regional government has launched tests for the coronavirus to promote tourism, a sector particularly affected by the pandemic.

More precisely, the project, entitled “Safe Covid Environment”, will run for 15 days – until December 23 – at the Meliá Madrid Serrano hotel, the Only You Boutique Hotel, the NH Madrid Nacional and the Room Mate Óscar.

So, when going from reception to check-in, customers will be offered the opportunity to take the test. If they accept, they will be taken to a room where a healthcare professional from the private group Quirón Salud will perform the test.

As indicated by the NH chain, if the host is positive, they will be isolated and the appropriate authorities will be alerted. For his part, Room Mate’s communications director, Lorenzo Ballesteros, specifies that “there is a hotel authorized by the Community of Madrid to isolate them”.

So what happens to the reservation of the customer who tests positive? “It is kept for any other time or for when you want to enjoy it”, explains the spokesperson for the hotel chain to laSexta.

In your hotel, the tests are carried out from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. In the NH, it will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., which will coincide with the times when more arrivals occur, as stated by the company. For workers, they note, this is also not mandatory, even if the employees are “fairly engaged.”

The Community of Madrid detailed in a statement on Monday that employees will be tested once a week, and in the case of customers, every 72 hours, if their stay is longer than this period.

The regional government also explained that it had opted for antigen tests, instead of other diagnostic tests, because of its “high reliability” and speed, as it is possible “to know the results in just 15 minutes”.