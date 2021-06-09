Coronavirus transmission: Coronavirus transmission without masks

Washington

Talking and talking in homes or closed rooms without wearing a mask is the highest risk for the spread of the corona virus infection. This information came out in a study. In this research, it was said that different sizes of respiratory droplets are released from the mouth while speaking and that they can contain different amounts of the virus.

The most worrying droplets, according to the study researchers, are those that are medium in size and can stay in the air for several minutes. They found that these droplets can reach a reasonable distance from the air flow.

Adrienne Becks of the US National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases said: “We have all seen that when people speak there are thousands of drops of saliva, but there are thousands more. that cannot be seen with the naked eye. “” When water vaporizes from these virus-containing droplets released while speaking, they can float in the air like smoke for several minutes, exhibiting a risk to others, ”said the study’s lead author.

Researchers reviewed several studies on the physiological and therapeutic aspects of aerosol droplets in transmitting the virus since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic. They concluded that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is not only the primary route of transmission of COVID-19, but interacting in confined spaces without wearing a mask represents the activity that poses the greatest risk to them. other.

The study authors said eating and drinking often takes place indoors and is usually loud, so it shouldn’t be surprising that bars and restaurants have recently become hot spots for infection. The study was published Tuesday in the journal Internal Medicine.

After the announcement of the free corona vaccine to all, how will the vaccination be done in Chhattisgarh, said the Minister of Health

symbolic image