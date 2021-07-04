Coronavirus vaccination: America: Joe Biden thinks virus has “freedom” but the end is yet to come – biden thinks virus has “freedom” but the end of covid 19 is yet to come

Washington

US President Joe Biden wants to celebrate six months after taking office amid the coronavirus pandemic. Avoiding journalists’ “negative” questions about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Biden said Friday: “It is a holiday weekend.” I’m going on vacation.

After the deaths of more than 6,05,000 people and the great devastation since the start of the corona virus epidemic in America, Biden now wants the people of the country to celebrate the holidays as well. The White House encouraged attendees and asked them to set off fireworks to celebrate “freedom” from the virus.

It is a happy time for America as the number of infection cases and deaths has declined due to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign. Businesses and restaurants have also opened and job opportunities have also been created and people are coming out to roam like before the pandemic. However, it cannot be said that the “mission” has been accomplished as the infection still kills more than 200 every day and is spreading to other parts of the world. At the same time, there are thousands of people in the country who do not want to be vaccinated.

Dr Mati Hatshwao, infectious disease specialist at John Cochrane VA Medical Center and St. Louis Board of Health, said, “If you’ve got the vaccines, you’ve done the greatest thing.” If you have not taken the dose of the vaccine, you need to be careful. However, he said it can be said that the country is in a better position in terms of vaccination.

Biden is hosting the biggest event of his tenure on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday. Biden said, “July 4 of this year is different from July 4 of last year… next year we’ll be in a slightly better position.” Senior officials in the Biden administration campaigned under the banner of “America Back Together” to improve the situation with the corona virus.

The president had hoped that 70% of the country’s adult population would be vaccinated by Sunday, but according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67% have been vaccinated so far. At the same time, the federal government has warned that easing restrictions could spread infection faster in these places with vaccination rates below 30% in about 1,000 counties.