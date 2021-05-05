Coronavirus vaccination begins for children under 60 in several communities

Madrid

Andalusia, the Balearics and Melilla already vaccinate the general population under 60, while Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre have started to mention them. A fact that has grown for two reasons: on the one hand, the flood of doses in recent weeks, which brought the vaccination rate to more than two million last week.

Second, the vaccinated population: it is not only that more than 5 million people have already been vaccinated with the two doses, but that 57.6% of the over 60s in our country have already received at least one puncture of the injection against the coronavirus.

This fact has led regions like Andalusia to advance the vaccination of more age groups. In this territory, without going any further, 9 out of 10 people between the ages of 70 and 79 have started their vaccination. And in the case of people between 60 and 69 years old, the percentage of people who have started their vaccination is already close to 60%.

However, whether in Andalusia, the Balearics or any other community, they all face the same problem: the health vaccination strategy against COVID-19 does not yet have a plan for the younger population. For the moment, the operation is divided between essential staff and those considered vulnerable, as well as the large dependents. But vaccination of 55-year-olds, for example, is currently limited to shortcomings in the strategy.

Pfizer and Moderna, the only injections for this group

So far, and after the multiple changes that the use of AstraZeneca has undergone (initially used only in those under 55, later extended to 65 and now only used in those over 60), the population younger, according to With the Immunization Plan, you are only eligible for two injections: those from Pfizer and those from Moderna.

Indeed, the latest antidote incorporated into the CCAA, Janssen, the first single dose vaccine against COVID-19, should only be used in people over 70 years of age. However, there are already other communities that have skipped this margin; for example Galicia, where large dependents of “all ages” are vaccinated, according to the Xunta.

Basically, because of the characteristics of the vaccine: the fact that it is effective with a single dose avoids problematic movements for these vulnerable people. Additionally, the data supports this criterion, as 1 in 3 in 70 people in this region already have the full guideline.

Andalusia and the Balearic Islands, already underway

Thus, taking into account this progress in vaccination, Andalusia has started to vaccinate people under the age of 59 against the coronavirus, but only in certain districts where the priority population has already completed their vaccination. In other words, in the territories where the over 60s have the full guideline.

The strategy in this case, given the plan’s lack of responses, is to advance the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The region also has a high dose count of the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca (281,300 vials), but this should only be used for the elderly, a fact that the region’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, will take the form of a complaint to the Interterritorial Health Council this afternoon, as it considers that the vaccination rate should not be slowed down.

In the case of the Balearic Islands, the so-called group 9 vaccination has also started; that is, people aged 50 to 59. This is also the case for Melilla which, due to its status as an autonomous city, has different data from the rest of the territories.

Without going any further, this area is the one with the most people vaccinated between 70 and 79 years old (13.7%, while 63.8% already have a complete schedule). For this reason, he was also among the first to change his age group; yes, in two teams: on the one hand, those born in the first semester of 1962 and, on the other hand, those born in the second semester of that year.

At the same time, he is awaiting the start of other regions, which are already warning of their change of strategy. Catalonia will start vaccinating this age group next Monday, which is why it cites citizens this week, while Navarra has also started making the relevant calls, in addition to gradually among those who are 59 and 58 years old.

This same issue will be debated in the Interterritorial Health Council, especially as some regions want to use more injections in more groups, and not just Pfizer and Moderna. A decision which, more than by affirmation, is taken by exclusion, since it is the only gap that exists today in the vaccination strategy.