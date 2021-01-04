Coronavirus Vaccine Alcohol: If Taking Coronavirus Vaccine Distance From Alcohol Matters, Know What Experts Are Saying

Strong points:

Experts have given important advice regarding the Corona virus vaccine. Stay away from alcohol before or after a day. Alcohol consumption reduces the resistance of the body

If you are considering taking the Corona virus vaccine, it is important that you refrain from consuming alcohol. Experts have warned that drinking alcohol can reduce the body’s resistance. They suggested that drinking alcohol before or after a day may reduce the effect of the vaccine.

In fact, alcohol consumption affects the microorganisms living in the body which protect our bodies from harmful bacteria and viruses. Due to this, the white blood cells present in our blood are damaged. The lymphocyte in white blood cells makes antibodies to fight the virus.

Effect shown in experiment

Dr Ronk Ikharia, an emergency medicine specialist, has been experimenting with blood samples. These samples were taken before and after drinking alcohol. They found that the effect of three drinks of alcohol was clearly visible, which reduced the number of lymphocytes by 50%. White blood cells contain up to 20-40% lymphocytes.

No vaccine use

Immunologist Professor Sheena Crookshank says it can reduce the body’s resistance. He called on people to refrain from drinking alcohol around the Kovid-19 vaccination. Lymphocytes are cells that decide how to fight an attacker such as a virus.

The vaccine is administered

Significantly, the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are administered in the United Kingdom while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered in the United States. Following the recommendation of the Expert Committee in India, the Comptroller General of Medicines of India (DCGI) has approved Kovishield from Serum Institute and Kovixin from Bharat Biotech for emergency use in India. In addition, the Zydus Cadila “Zykov-D” vaccine has been approved for phase III clinical trials.