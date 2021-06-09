Coronavirus Vaccine: Best Coronavirus Vaccine Doctor Anthony Fauci Warns US Will Dominate Without Delta Variant Vaccination

Washington

Anthony Fauci, America’s top physician and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, says if locals aren’t fully vaccinated, the delta variant of the corona virus can be overwhelming here. Fauci said the delta variant was spreading rapidly in the UK and was found to be the most contagious. It replaced the Alpha variant. “Delta” is the name given to the variant of the corona virus found in India.

Fauci says that can’t happen in America. 6% of cases of the delta variant were found in the United States and 60% in the United Kingdom. Fauci says not all tests are sequenced, so that number is likely to be higher. Most people between the ages of 12 and 22 fall prey to it in the UK.

take both doses

Fauchi called on the American people to get vaccinated to avoid it. He said after you take the first dose, take the second dose. By now, the alpha variant found in Britain has spread to America. The delta variant has spread to at least 60 countries and has more mutations. It can avoid the antibody response. In such a situation, the chances of protection of more than one dose are lower.

Is the Pfizer vaccine less effective?

At the same time, according to a recent research report published in the prestigious medical journal “The Lancet”, Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be less effective against the delta B.1.617.2 variant of the corona virus found in India. The delta variant is considered responsible for the dangerousness of the second wave of the corona epidemic in India.

