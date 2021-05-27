coronavirus vaccine death in two years: will people die after two years of coronavirus vaccination: will corona virus die two years after vaccine

First, the corona virus epidemic hit the world, then its variants took its toll and now there is an atmosphere of fear about the vaccine. Meanwhile, claims by French Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier sparked panic. According to reports, according to Luch, people who received the vaccine will not be alive for more than two years. Luch attributed this to the mutations caused by the vaccine for the variants. What should we do in such a situation? Is there really a risk of death from a vaccine? Does the vaccine make the virus stronger? Shouldn’t we get vaccinated? To find the answers to all these questions, Shatakshi Asthana turned exclusively to the American Physiological Society and Dr. Joseph A. Roche of Wayne State University and Dr. Ram Karan Sharma, enzymatic expert at King Abdullah University, Saudi Arabia, for the Navbharat Times online. He told the whole truth about the vaccine claims and rumors –

1. How does the mutation occur? What is the effect of the vaccine?

Dr Joseph said that after infecting the body, the virus tries to escape immunity. The virus tries this not only in people who have been vaccinated, but also in those who have been cured once and have developed immunity, as well as in those who have been infected for the first time. Therefore, it is also important that people who have been vaccinated continue to practice social distancing, wearing masks, and cleaning so that the infection does not recur.

They reported that mutations are common in single-stranded positive sense RNA viruses (eg, SARS-CoV-2). The probability of mutation increases with the number of infected people and not with the number of vaccinated infected people. It is also believed that a virus can develop due to its immunity. The fewer people infected, the less likely the virus is to be modified by mutations.

In such a situation, new infections will need to be avoided through methods such as vaccination and social distancing, masking and cleaning. This will weaken the virus and eliminate the spread community over time. Physical restrictions are the other way to prevent the virus, with the exception of the vaccine, which will be a challenge for the public to follow and is impractical for a long time.

Slow mutations

Dr Joseph says the vaccine has been shown to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 and reduces the risk of infection and transmission. It has also been found that the risk of viral infection increases and mutations also occur if there is no vaccination or less vaccination.

Dr Ram Karan said all viruses are naturally mutated over time and Sars-CoV-2 is no exception. Many of these mutations are minor and can also make some viruses less infectious. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, it has been observed to mutate at a rate four times lower than other RNA viruses. He also said that the vaccines are also effective against the variants. The slow mutation rate is expected to give vaccine candidates the ability to provide long-term protection and will be less of a barrier.

2. Will the vaccinated people die in two years?

There is no evidence that virologist Luch said those vaccinated would die in two years. Nowhere has there been any confirmation of such a statement on his part.

Even though he said so, Dr Joseph makes it clear that it is absolutely false. As biomedical research, there is no reason for such a prediction. He also said that when Kovid-19 wreaks havoc on the health of people and society all over the world, such a statement based on his opinion is unethical. Dr Joseph said there is no reason to believe that people who take a safe and effective vaccine will die from the vaccine in two years.

Dr Ram Karan agreed with Dr Joseph that there is no scientific evidence to support the concerns expressed by Luch. Dr Ram Karan said there is a lot of discomfort among those taking the vaccine. It also promotes vaccine reluctance in those who have not yet been vaccinated. People in India facing a severe wave of infection and death should not be distracted by this news. COVID-19 vaccines should be taken as soon as they are available.

The coronavirus vaccine is not the first vaccine against a viral disease. Has there ever been evidence of a stronger virus due to a vaccine before?

Dr. Joseph said, “No, there is no such evidence. Vaccine safety studies are on hold during clinical trials. This is why tests are carried out. There has been no evidence of a safe and effective vaccine to strengthen the virus or any other microbe and increase the epidemic ”. They clarified that there is only one possibility of mutation due to the vaccine, but that there is a risk of mutation due to overuse of antibacterial and antiviral drugs.

He also said the importance of the vaccine was known in the case of polio. In communities where there was little or no vaccination, the virus spread after vaccination. According to the WHO, after 2-3 sets of complete vaccinations, he managed to stop completely. The victory over polio is an example of large-scale eradication of the virus.

4. Does the virus become fatal after vaccination?

Dr Faheem Younus, head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland, also dismissed the claim that Kovid got out of hand due to the vaccination. He said on Twitter that 70,000 people have died after vaccination in the United States, while about three and a half million people have died from corona three months before vaccination. A similar incident has also been observed in other countries. They also reported that the corona variants of the vaccine are made there because all of the major viral variants associated with Britain, America, South Africa, Brazil and India appeared before the generalized vaccination, not after vaccination.