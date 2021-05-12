Coronavirus Vaccine for Children: Kya Baccho ko Lagwani Chahiye Coronavirus Vaccine: Should Children Get the Corona Virus Vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also cleared Pfizer-BioNTech Corona Virus Waxon for use in children 12 years of age or older. This should speed up vaccination in the country. In such a situation, there are many questions in the minds of parents, how effective is the vaccine on children and is it different from elders? Especially in India and many countries, when new variants of the corona virus target children, it becomes important to know how to protect children.

How safe is the vaccine for children?

The FDA believes that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in clinical trials. In this trial, 2,260 children aged 12 to 15 were tested. Half of these people received doses equal to those of the elderly. In terms of safety, it was considered equivalent to 16-25 years of testing. Some people have observed side effects such as pain, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever for a while. They can also be cured with common medications.

Why vaccinate children?

It is understood that children do not usually suffer from serious illnesses like adults do, but there have been many cases where children’s lives have been threatened. It is also important for children to be vaccinated because even if they do not face serious problems, they can be carriers of the disease. There have been several cases where programs involving children have caused epidemics. At the same time, also many strains of this type have appeared, which take children as elders.

Separate arrangements for children?

In the United States, no separate preparation has been made to apply the vaccine to children of this age. They will receive vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech at similar locations and in pharmacies where alumni. They will also be administered in such pediatric offices where there is a facility to store the vaccine properly. Currently, only Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be given to children under the age of 18.

What is the preparation for which country?

In addition to the United States, Pfizer has also been approved in Canada and Algeria to administer vaccines to people of this age. Pfizer says it has also given data for vaccine approval in other countries. At the same time, a committee of experts in India recommended the trial of India Biotech for the second / third phase of Covaxin for children aged 2-18. ICMR and Bharat Biotech previously reported that the covaxine vaccine is up to 78% effective in normal corona patients.