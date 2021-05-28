Coronavirus Vaccine for Children: Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Children: Coronavirus Vaccine for Children

Berlin

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday recommended the introduction of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15. The move paves the way for the vaccination of children for the first time on the continent during the pandemic.

EMA vaccine review manager Marco Cavalleri said the EU regulator has received the data necessary to approve the use of the vaccine for children and adolescents and has found it to be extremely effective against COVID -19.

He said this decision must be approved by the European Commission and regulators in different countries. Previous regulators in Canada and the United States made a similar move last month. Developed countries are trying to vaccinate more and more of their populations.

Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccine was first approved in the European Union of 27 countries and cleared for use in December for people 16 years of age and older.

The EMA’s recommendation to approve the vaccine for children is based on studies of more than 2,000 adolescents in the United States. The study found the vaccine to be safe and effective. Researchers will monitor the long-term safety of the vaccine dose in children over the next two years.