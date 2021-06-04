Coronavirus vaccine for children: Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine approved for 12-15 year olds in Britain: Pfizer’s corona vaccine approved for children in Britain

Strong points:

Vaccine approved for 12-15 year olds in UK, can be used in emergencies Benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine found in data assessment Hope for India more than any danger, ahead VaccineLondon

Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children aged 12 to 15 in the UK. Regulators across the country have cleared its use in an emergency. This news came at a time when many experts have expressed the possibility that children will be affected by the next wave of corona. Previously, regulators in Canada and the United States had made a similar decision.

the benefits outweigh the dangers

Based on the data provided by the company, the MHRA (Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency) in its assessment found that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it. Previously, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that Pfizer’s vaccine be given to children between the ages of 12 and 15. The decision paves the way for the vaccination of children for the first time on the continent during the pandemic.

based on an American study

Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccine was first approved in the European Union of 27 countries and was cleared for use in December for people 16 years of age and older. The EMA’s recommendation to approve the vaccine for children is based on studies of more than 2,000 adolescents in the United States. The study found the vaccine to be safe and effective. Researchers will monitor the long-term safety of the vaccine dose in children over the next two years.

Pfizer will also provide security in India

Pfizer was also in talks with the government for a local trial before a vaccine was approved in India. The company also got a discount in this area. Previously, Pfizer had withdrawn the application from emergency use as a result of the trial condition. At the same time, a study carried out in France found that Pfizer’s vaccine is effective against the variant of the corona virus found in India. A government official had previously expressed the possibility that the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in India by July.

