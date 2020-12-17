Coronavirus vaccine for children: will children receive the coronavirus vaccine: will children receive the Corona virus vaccine?

The Pfizer vaccine has been launched in the UK and the US to fight infection with the corona virus. In the UK, where frontline health workers as well as the elderly were selected for the first phase, in the US 3 million healthcare workers and nursing home residents need to be vaccinated. One thing that catches everyone’s attention and the question that arises is whether children will also receive the Corona vaccine. Children from both countries are currently not selected for vaccination.

Just not enough data

In fact, there is not enough data to study vaccines on people of different ages. It is believed to be available next year. Testing of Pfizer’s vaccine on children up to the age of 12 began in October and it may be a few months before its results come in. The Food and Drug Administration will need to decide whether the data is sufficient to allow children to be used in an emergency. Based on these results, a decision will also be made as to whether it can be tested on young children.

Same Moderna trial

At the same time, Moderna, which hopes to become the second company to gain clearance in the United States, this month started enrolling 12 to 17-year-olds. They will be followed for one year. Trials in children under 12 can take place as early as 2021. There are still doubts whether the results for the children can come before vaccinations when school starts next year.

The test can be done on children

Dr Buddy Kreech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Buddybuilt University, says the results of the adult study are reassuring and indicate that children can be tested. At the same time, Dr Robert Frank, principal investigator on Pfizer’s Children’s Study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, said the children themselves aren’t very sick with Kovid-19 but they can transmit the virus to others. (Photo: Artist entertaining a child waiting for a flu shot in Milan, Italy)

162 young people died

1.6 million young people have been affected by corona worldwide, 8,000 have been hospitalized and 162 have died. Frank says protecting young people from the virus is not only necessary for them, but also for society. At the same time, Corona has so far taken a total of 7.47 crore people around the world, while more than 16 lakh 58 thousand people have died.