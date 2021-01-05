Coronavirus vaccine in the elderly: Why is Indonesia going to give the coronavirus vaccine to young adults first rather than to the elderly? – indonesia plans to vaccinate its working population before the elderly

Preparations for the introduction of the Kovid-19 vaccine in Indonesia have started, but its plan is different from that of other countries. In most countries, the vaccine is given to older people who are at high risk of getting the virus. However, Indonesia has decided that working adults will receive the vaccine. Thanks to this, efforts will be made to obtain herd immunity and the economy will also be put back on track. The whole world is watching this stopover from Indonesia as well.

No data on the effect of the vaccine on the elderly

Many countries, including the United States and Great Britain, have started administering vaccines. Here, the vaccine is first given to the elderly who are at greater risk of contracting respiratory disease. In Indonesia, preparations are underway to vaccinate Chinese Sinovac Biotech. He says there is not enough data yet on the effect of the vaccine on the elderly. Clinical trials in the country are continuing in people between the ages of 18 and 59. From now on, the country’s pharmaceutical regulator will decide to administer the vaccine to the elderly. The Pfizer vaccine is used in the UK and US, which is effective in people of all ages.

What effect will there be?

Indonesia has signed 12.5 crore doses with the Chinese company, of which 3 million doses have been delivered. Pfizer’s vaccine could arrive in the country in the third quarter while the Oxford vaccine in the second quarter. Australian National University professor Peter Callignon said Indonesia’s plan could slow the spread of the disease, but the death toll is unlikely to have much of an impact.

Is this method better?

At the same time, Professor Dale Fisher of the Yong Loo Lin School at the National University of Singapore says young adults are more active, more sociable, and travel more. In this case, community transmission may be reduced. At the same time, the country’s health minister Boody Gunadi said the country will need to vaccinate 18.15 million people to gain herd immunity. He would need 42.7 crore in doses. However, more research is needed on herd immunity.

