Coronavirus vaccine in United States: Americans fear needle will get coronavirus vaccine

Do you know that there are 25% of people in America who avoid getting bitten and that is the reason why they do not get the Kovid vaccine? Even the bribe of beer or lottery ticket to bring these people to the Kovid-19 vaccination booth is not able to allay their fear of the needle. Research has proven that needle sticks are associated with pain, fainting, nervousness, and fear in adults, but the embarrassment will be easier to deal with if we understand the reasons for fear. needles has become so common.

Why did the worry of the needle increase?

JG The fear of needles has increased dramatically since Hamilton’s landmark 1995 study. According to Hamilton, 10% of adults and 25% of children were afraid of needles. In this study, adults reported having had a stressful experience of being bitten around the age of 5.

The childhood experiences of patients are usually related to unforeseen illness; When the Hamilton study participants were in kindergarten, vaccines were only to be applied until they were 2 years old.

However, for most people born after 1980, booster shots given between 4 and 6 years of age are now part of the immunization experience. The moment of the booster strengthens immunity, but it is applied at a time when it becomes a cause of fear.

A 2012 Canadian study of 1,024 children found that 63% of those born in 2000 or later are now afraid of needles. In a 2017 study, this increase was confirmed – half of preschoolers who took all of their boosters in one day – often four or five injections at a time – were still very afraid of needles.

Unsurprisingly, fear of needles affects the way teens and adults are prepared to be vaccinated. A 2016 study found that fear of needles was the most common reason teens don’t get another HPV vaccine. Healthcare workers are no exception: A 2018 study found that 27% of hospital workers had not received a flu shot due to fear of needles. And more recently, a national survey of 600 American adults who did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021 found that 52% had not done so due to moderate or severe fear of needles.

Evidence shows that children’s pain and fear can be reduced if they are distracted while injecting.

Based on the results of the injection studies, some possible measures may be suggested to reduce fear of needles in adults. For those who want to get vaccinated but need help during this time. The main ones among these are:

1. Pain reduction

Relieving the pain of the injection can reduce the fear of needles in patients. For example, a group of patients in New Zealand did not come to receive their monthly injections of antibiotics for rheumatic heart disease. Its doctors set up a special clinic that offered these patients anesthetics during the vaccination, the use of a cold vibrator in place of the vaccine before the vaccine, or both.

In 107 adults, these measures reduced needle pain and fear by 50% after three months. Six months later, half of the patients had used these measures, and the open clinic to vaccinate patients who had survived the vaccine was no longer necessary.

2. Psychological therapy

This type of therapy attempts to reduce fear of needles by engaging a patient in other fears while being vaccinated, although none of the three studies that tested this type of needle phobia in an adult reported a long-term fear reduction not shown.

3. Distractions

Surprisingly, there have been no studies in adults regarding distraction from this process during injection. However, two studies have shown that pretending to cough reduces pain caused by needle injections.

The sound of a bomb can also help: a recent study found that swearing reduced pain by a third compared to saying a few unnecessary words. Virtual reality games or videos are most effective when children are vaccinated, although there have been mixed results in adults.

During vaccination, if children are given tasks that occupy their mind, the pain caused by the needle may be reduced from the inside. Although adults may require more complex work for such an experience.

Fear of needles can be reduced with a plan using multiple methods. Taking control of your immunization experience may be the best way to reduce your fear of needles.

(Amy Baxter, Augusta University, The Conversation)

