Coronavirus vaccine Mike Pence: US Vice President Mike Pence questions the silence of the Lee Coronavirus vaccine, Donald Trump – US Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, took a dose of the Covid 19 vaccine

US Vice President Mike Pence questions the silence of the Lee Coronavirus vaccine, Donald Trump – US Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, took a dose of the Covid 19 vaccine

Washington

US Vice President Mike Pence took a dose of the Corona virus vaccine on Friday. Keran, Pence’s wife, and Surgeon General Jeremy Adams also took vaccine supplements. The Trump administration had launched “ Operation Warp Speed ​​” for the rapid development and delivery of vaccines to prevent the corona virus. It was also broadcast live on television.

Pence went to visit the vaccine manufacturing center this week and on Friday morning he took the dose of the vaccine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said on Thursday they would take the dose of the vaccine in the coming days. Pence, along with his wife Keran and surgeon general Jeremy Adams, took the dose of the vaccine on Friday morning. Three health workers from Walter Reed National Military Medical St. came to give him the vaccine.

The campaign was announced at the White House rose garden on hot summer days, but President Donald Trump himself has said vaccine supplements need to be taken as the world’s largest vaccination campaign begins of the country’s history had lasted five days. No comments He has tweeted only twice about the vaccination.

Moderna vaccine approval

At the same time, the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended approval of Moderna’s corona virus vaccine. The FDA has yet to make a final decision on this, but President Donald Trump announced his approval on Twitter. Not only that, they also assured to send soon the vaccine to the countries which are the biggest victims of the virus “Chinese”.

