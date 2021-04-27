Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V vaccine: Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik in India: Corona virus vaccine from Russia in India

Moscow

Between May 1, the second wave of Corona virus in India, work on applying the vaccine to people aged 18 will begin. Previously, good news had come from Russia. The first dose of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Sputnik V vaccine will also arrive on May 1. RDIF CEO Kirill Dimitrov reported this on Monday.

He also said that India was a major producer of this vaccine. In India, Covishield from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech are currently supplied to India.

91.6% effective

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V was the first to be registered in the world. It has been approved in 60 countries. The report, published in the medical journal The Lancet, found that it was 91.6% effective in an interim analysis. Dimitriv told CNN in an interview that the first dose will reach India on May 1. Currently, people over 45 are getting vaccinated in India.

Dr Sandeep Nair, senior director of Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi, says Indian doctors plan to receive Sputnik V as soon as possible. He said there had been a good Russian vaccine study and it was a good safeguard, so hopefully it will be done soon.

The Indian strain is more contagious but …

Experts have given important information about the Indian form of the corona virus. They say it can spread quickly, similar to the British form, but so far there is little evidence that it is more deadly than the original virus. The B1.617 variant of SARS-COV2 is also referred to as a double mutant or Indian motif. This pattern was found in Maharashtra and Delhi severely affected by the second wave of the epidemic.

