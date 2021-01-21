Coronavirus Vaccine Supply from India: KP Sharma Oli Thanks India’s Coronavirus Vaccine Supply: Through Corona Virus Vaccine Supply from India

Strong points:

Nepalese Prime Minister Oli thanked India for donating vaccine: Prime Minister Modi tweeted to thank Modi: India will donate 10 lakh vaccine doses

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing doses of the Corona virus vaccine. Earlier, Nepal’s Minister of Health and Demographic Affairs said India would provide 10 lakh doses of Kovid-19 vaccine to the neighboring country as a grant. Significantly, India is helping Nepal at a time when relations between the two countries have deteriorated due to the border dispute.

KP Sharma Oli tweeted and thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for donating 10 lakh Kovid vaccine supplements to Nepal. He said India was helping Nepal at a time when she herself was waxing people in her own country. He hailed the movement as a “friendly neighbor”.

India will donate 1 million doses

Earlier, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said India had provided 10 lakh doses of Kovid-19 vaccine to Nepal as part of a grant. According to the minister, in the first phase, the vaccine will be applied against the corona virus to frontline health workers, employees and security personnel. Last week, Nepal granted conditional authorization for the use of the Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Tripathi thanked India for the grant and hoped that in the coming days Nepal would get help from the neighboring country as per requirements and also for the purchase of vaccines. The number of corona virus infected in Nepal is 2.68, 310 as 1,975 people lost their lives due to the epidemic.

India will help 6 countries

India said on Tuesday it would send Kovid-19 vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles as a grant starting Wednesday, while supplies would begin after obtaining regulatory approvals required for Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius. Ira. Bhutan and the Maldives became the first nation to receive the Kovid-19 vaccine as a grant under India’s “Neighbor First” policy.

